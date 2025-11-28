Trump and Maduro Engage in Phone Call Amid Tensions



Windhoek: The Swapo Party was the best performer in the early polls announced Thursday night by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), positioning itself at the top in 23 local authorities, securing 72 seats ahead of the final vote count.





According to Namibia Press Agency, ECN Chairperson Elsie Nghikembua stated that Wednesday’s regional council and local authority elections vote counting continues, while the counting for 23 local authorities was completed on Thursday. The remaining constituencies and local authorities’ votes were expected to be announced on Friday.





Despite losing 30 towns and villages in the 2020 elections, the ruling Swapo Party has reclaimed lost territories such as Kamanjab, where they gained three seats compared to the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s two seats.





Swapo also reclaimed Lderitz with four seats from the coalition between the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), and the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), asserting their dominance over their political rivals. LPM did not contest, while IPC gained two seats and PDM one seat.





The ruling party also reclaimed the coastal town of Oranjemund, winning four seats to IPC’s two and LPM’s one seat.





The results also indicate that councils like Otjinene, where the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) holds three seats, maintain the status quo, while Swapo and PDM each gained one seat. UDF continues to dominate in Khorixas with four seats, while Swapo follows with three.





In Henties Bay, the ruling party secured two seats, with IPC and the Republican Party of Namibia (RP) each winning two seats, and UDF obtaining one. They are now awaiting a coalition government, as no party achieved a majority of the four seats needed for full control.





A coalition government is anticipated in Karasburg, as no competing party gained full control, with Swapo and LPM each securing three seats, while IPC received one seat. Another coalition is expected in Witvlei, where Swapo leads with two seats, while LPM, PDM, and UDF each occupy one seat.





No single political party won an outright majority in the early polls in Usakos, Witvlei, Uis, Tsumeb, Outjo, Karasburg, Otjinene, and Gochas. However, Swapo performed strongly in the Tses, Stampriet, Ruacana, Oshikuku, Okongo, Okahao, Bukalo, Bethanie, Berseba, and Arandis councils, securing a majority of seats to maintain power for the next five years.





The ECN stated that more results from across the country would be announced in due course as the results verification process continues.

