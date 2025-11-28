Trump and Maduro Engage in Phone Call Amid Tensions



Stampriet: The Electoral Commission of Namibia has announced the final results for the 2025 Local Authority Election in the Stampriet Local Authority, located in the Hardap Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the results revealed that the Swapo Party received 587 votes, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) garnered 130 votes, and the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) obtained 78 votes. In total, 795 votes were cast for the election of five council seats.





Based on the seat calculation method employed by the commission, Swapo secured four of the available council seats, while IPC won one seat. The PDM did not secure any seats in this election.

