Teacher shot and killed at Oshikwiyu village

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Ohangwena region are investigating a case of murder, after Natanael Tangeni Nghihalwa, 39, was reportedly shot and killed by an unknown suspect/s on Saturday evening. NamPol Regional Commander in Ohangwena Commissioner, Ottilie Kashuupulwa, confirmed this on Sunday, saying the incident occurred in Oshikwiyu village in the Omungwelume area. 'It is alleged that the deceased came home from his bar, which is in the same area and is suspected to have been shot while he was in his sleeping room,' she said. He was, however, found dead outside the room with a gunshot wound. Nghihalwa was employed as a teacher at Oshali West Combined School and police investigation into the matter continues.

