The Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises yesterday announced that women and girls will no longer be charged 15 per cent tax on sanitary pads.

The zero rated supply of sanitary pads will commence on Sunday, 01 January 2023, following a Namibian Government decision.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson, Wilson Ashikoto called on registered value added tax (VAT) people or vendors to adjust their sales systems, in order to implement the new provision of the law and provide necessary relief on the costs of these products to consumers.

The removal of the tax on sanitary pads follows a proposed motion by young lawmaker, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus in the National Assembly in March 2021.

2 (WINDHOEK, 30 DEC, NAMPA) – The City of Windhoek (CoW) has warned the public not to display or discharge firecrackers, or any other item that may cause annoyance, injury, or endanger any person or animal, during the upcoming New Year’s celebration.

In a notice yesterday, CoW noted that it has a permit to discharge fireworks in a controlled manner during the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration taking place tomorrow.

“The public’s cooperation in this regard will be highly appreciated,” it appealed to residents and visitors.

