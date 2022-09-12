President Hage Geingob has extended his condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The queen died at age 96 after reigning for 70 years.

In his message of condolences issued Friday by the Office of the President, Geingob said the passing of Queen Elizabeth II resonates across the UK, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth of Nations and the world at large.

‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered for her remarkable reign, hard work and dedication in service of the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Her commitment to service will continue to serve as an inspiration to current and future generations,’ he said.

Geingob recalled interactions with Queen Elizabeth during her visit to Namibia in 1991, when he had the opportunity to take her on a visit to Katutura, and further in 2017 as the Head of State during a courtesy visit to the queen.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency