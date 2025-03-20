Otjozondjupa Police Urge Caution Amidst Increased Traffic Volumes



Omuthiya: Thirteen schools in the Oshikoto Region are set to be electrified by 31 March 2026 as part of a new initiative by the national power utility, NamPower. The electrification project is being executed by Multi Solutions CC, which officially took over the site on 21 February 2024.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the project was discussed during a regional development coordination committee meeting in Omuthiya, where Oshikoto Regional Council economist, Tobias Shipatuleni, provided updates. The schools targeted for electrification include six in the Okankolo Constituency, five in the Nehale Lyampingana Constituency, and two in the Eengodi Constituency. Shipatuleni also mentioned that nearby growth points such as cucashops, churches, and clinics will benefit from the electrification.





NamPower is funding the project with a budget of N.dollars 32 million. Additionally, N.dollars 1.5 million has been allocated for the construction of electrical services in the Oshivelo settlement, which is currently 40 percent complete. The Oshikoto Regional Council has allocated N.dollars 1.07 million for electrification in Oshamba, Oniipa Constituency, and is seeking an additional N.dollars 148,272 for streetlights.





Shipatuleni noted the allocation of N.dollars 3.2 million for the construction of 180 toilets across 10 constituencies to improve rural sanitation, excluding Tsumeb Constituency as it targets deep rural areas. The council also allocated N.dollars 560,000 to seven individuals for the construction of Build Together houses at Oshivelo and N.dollars 700,000 to O.Tech Investment CC for constructing an open market at Oshivelo settlement. Furthermore, N.dollars 1.5 million was awarded to contractor PMPH for water and sewer reticulation services in Onyuulaye settlement.

