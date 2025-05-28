Chinese Premier Concludes Diplomatic Tour of Indonesia and Malaysia

Beijing: China’s top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday urged the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to fulfill its duties and responsibilities in the formulation and implementation of the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

According to Namibia Press Agency, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks when presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang urged the CPPCC to give full play to its role as a specialized consultative body and fully understand the significance of formulating and implementing the next five-year plan. Five-year plans serve as key strategic documents that guide China’s medium- and long-term development. They outline national goals, major tasks and policy directions across various sectors for each five-year period.

Wang also called on political advisors to provide consultation and suggestions on further deepening reform on all fronts and advancing Chinese modernization, and facilitate the implementation of major decisions and arrangements of the Party and the country. Political advisors should continuously deepen their study of the Party’s eight-point rules on frugality, Wang said, adding that the CPPCC National Committee should prepare and organize various foreign affairs activities to better serve the overall foreign affairs work of the Party and the nation.

The Chairpersons Council meeting also reviewed and passed draft revisions of the CPPCC National Committee’s rules on consultative work and special committees.