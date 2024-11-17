  • November 18, 2024
Torch Relay in Sanya Marks Start of China’s 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities.

Sanya: The torch relay for the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People’s Republic of China took place on Sunday in Sanya, Hainan Province, with 107 torchbearers from various walks of life participating in diverse ways.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the starting ceremony for the torch relay was held at Haihong Square in Sanya Bay, marking the beginning of this event. Sanya Bay is a distinct resort and tourism area on Hainan Island and one of China’s earliest coastal tourism hubs.

The torch relay elegantly traveled alongside the scenic sea views, covering 3.8 kilometers of beach and three kilometers of road along Sanya Bay. It then transitioned into a 4.5-kilometer aerial segment starting at Haiyue Square, followed by a 5.4-kilometer maritime segment from the Sanya Yacht Tourism Center to the Half Mountain Peninsula Yacht Harbor.

Among the 107 torchbearers were outstanding individuals from various industries across the country, as well as many grassroots workers, including cr
aftsmen, police officers, athletes, media professionals, rural teachers, entrepreneurs, and coaches.

“The Games can significantly enhance communication and unity among different ethnic groups,” said Tian Shifang, a coach at the Ethnic Sports School of Xiangxi, Hunan Province. “Participating in the torch relay is truly exciting, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when the main flame is lit during the opening ceremony.”

The offline torch relay was complemented by the conclusion of the online torch relay on Sunday. Launched on October 9, the online torch relay mini-program ran for 39 days until midnight on November 16. It garnered 12,460,857 clicks, 2,118,940 registrations, and 1,914,591 participants, covering all provinces and regions nationwide.

The Games will take place from November 22 to 30, with approximately 10,000 athletes representing China’s 56 ethnic groups gathering on this tropical island to compete in 17 sports, 139 events, and three demonstration sports.

