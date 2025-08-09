

Srinagar: Two troopers from the Indian army have been killed in an intense gunfight with militants in the Indian-controlled region of Kashmir, officials stated on Saturday. The ongoing operation is taking place in the dense forest area of Akhal in the Kulgam district, which is approximately 75 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of the region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the gunfight began on August 1 when joint contingents of the army, police, and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force initiated an operation based on specific intelligence reports. These reports suggested the presence of a large group of militants in the Akhal area.





Local media, citing official sources, reported that two additional soldiers have been injured in the ongoing battle, raising the total number of wounded soldiers to ten since the start of the operation. On August 2, the Indian army confirmed the death of a militant during the operation.





The operation in the area is still underway as security forces continue to engage with the militants.

