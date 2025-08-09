Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign Landmark Peace Agreement at White House



Bangkok: Three Thai soldiers suffered injuries from a landmine explosion on Saturday morning during a patrol operation along the Thai-Cambodian border, as reported by the Thai Army.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. local time. The soldiers were engaged in a routine patrol and were laying barbed wire to bolster border security when the explosion occurred. The injured soldiers received immediate medical attention and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.





The backdrop to this incident includes armed clashes that erupted on July 24 between Cambodian and Thai soldiers along their contested border. Both nations have accused each other of contravening international law during these skirmishes.





In a bid to resolve tensions, Cambodia and Thailand reached a ceasefire agreement on August 7. The consensus was achieved during an extraordinary meeting of the General Border Committee held in Malaysia. The agreement detailed that both countries would maintain their current troop deployments and refrain from increasing military presence along the border.

