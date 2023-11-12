Two shot and injured in Okahandja double shooting

Two male residents of Okahandja aged 26 and 19 years were reportedly shot and wounded after a security guard on duty opened fire on them during a fight at Okahandja's Nau-Aib township. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday told Nampa that the two victims were transferred to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in critical condition. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested at about 20h30 on the same Saturday night on two counts of attempted murder, said Mbeha. 'It is alleged that a quarrel erupted between the victims and the guard at a bar, and resulted in a physical fight which reportedly prompted the guard to shoot both victims in the abdomen, with a revolver,' said the police officer. The victims were treated by a team of medical personnel on the scene and transported by ambulances from there to Okahandja State Hospital and later to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in the capital. The suspect is expected to make his first co urt appearance in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.