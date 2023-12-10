Two Women Victimized in Separate Incidents of Rape and Robbery

Swakopmund, Namibia: In two separate but equally horrifying incidents, women in Namibia were subjected to rape and robbery in the early hours of Saturday. The first incident occurred in Swakopmund's Matutura, Mondesa, where a woman was robbed and raped by a man on the main road.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the attack in Swakopmund happened between 2:00 and 3:00 am. The perpetrator, wielding a knife, robbed the victim of her possessions valued at N.dollars 1,550. Following the robbery, he forced the victim to perform oral sex and then raped her. Despite the severity of the incident, no arrests have been made, nor have any of the stolen items been recovered.

Simultaneously, in Okahandja, another woman fell victim to a brutal attack. This incident involved a 30-year-old woman who was gang-raped and robbed in a riverbed by two men. The attack reportedly took place around 2:30 am at the Saamstaan location in Okahandja. The victim, walking home from a bar with friends, was assaulted when she momentarily separated from her group. The attackers threatened her with knives, forcing her to comply, and proceeded to rape her. In addition to the sexual assault, the victim was robbed of her black smartwatch and wig, collectively valued at N.dollars 1,000. Although she managed to recover the discarded wig, the smartwatch remains missing, and no arrests have been made in this case either.

These incidents highlight a concerning trend of violent crimes in the region, with the police continuing their investigations to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure public safety.