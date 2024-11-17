Unidentified Man Found Dead in Vehicle on Windhoek’s Western Bypass.



Windhoek: The lifeless body of an unidentified man was discovered inside a vehicle on the Western Bypass Road in Windhoek early on Sunday morning. Confirming the incident to Nampa on Sunday, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Chief Inspector Elifas Kawinga said the discovery was reported to the police at around 04h20 after a security guard noticed the vehicle, a white Polo without licence discs or visible number plates, parked along the road at 02h00.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Chief Inspector Kawinga mentioned that the guard informed his employer, who then called the police. Upon arrival, authorities found the body lying in the back seat with a gunshot wound to the left buttock, with no exit wound. The vehicle showed signs of violence, including a bullet hole in the small rear left window. Two black bags containing clothing, shoes, a cap, and a shaving machine were found in the car’s boot, along with a mobile phone believed to belong to the victim.

Kawinga further indicated that the police retrieved tw

o number plates from the scene. One plate, reading N47196W, was discarded along the road, while another, N704A, was found between the vehicle’s front seats. Preliminary investigations traced the latter plate to a car rental in Otjiwarongo, where the vehicle had been rented on Friday 15 November 2024.

No arrests have been made, and police investigations into the matter continue.