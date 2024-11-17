Urgent: Xi Calls on China, Brazil to Work with Others in Global South to Firmly Safeguard Developing Nations’ Common Interests.



Rio de Janeiro: As two of the world’s major developing countries, China and Brazil should take on the mantle of historical duty and responsibilities, and work together with others in the Global South to resolutely safeguard the developing nations’ common interests, to address global challenges through cooperation, and to promote a global governance system that is fairer and more equitable, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published on Sunday in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the two countries should make their distinctive contribution to world peace, stability, and common development, Xi said. The article titled “A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future” was released as Xi is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro and a state visit to Brazil.