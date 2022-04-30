War veteran Tshilongo buried at Oshikuku

The funeral of war veteran and freedom fighter Erastus ‘Tsapaka’ Tshilongo Uusiku is taking place in the Omusati Region’s Oshikuku Constituency on Saturday.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in a statement on Friday noted that Tshilongo worked at CDM, now Namdeb Diamond Corporation, during his youth when his interest in politics grew and the oppression under the South African regime became more apparent.

MICT said whenever the late Tshilongo was off work he would travel to the north using his little hard-earned money to support the liberation struggle efforts.

Tshilongo officially joined the liberation struggle in 1979 although his contribution started earlier.

“Besides being tasked to stock and hide ammunition used by PLAN fighters in various areas, he also volunteered his vehicle to assist PLAN fighters to spy and act as intelligence members,” the ministry further stated.

When Namibia gained its independence in 1990, Tshilongo was granted veteran status and later war veteran status.

He was also awarded a medal for his outstanding and selfless contribution and bravery by Founding President Sam Nujoma.

Tshilongo continued to live his life as a communal farmer until his death on 11 April 2022.

He was 75 years old.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency