Woman allegedly commits suicide at Grootfontein

A 47-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at Grootfontein on Wednesday, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has said.

NamPol spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa on Thursday that the deceased's body was found by a passer-by, who alerted the police.

She said the body of the deceased was found on a water cage, with a rope tied around her neck.

No suicide note was found and no foul play is being suspected.

The body of the deceased, believed to be a member of the Namibian Defence Force, was taken to the Grootfontein State Hospital mortuary and her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Another suicide incident was also reported at Yesu Village in the Tsumkwe Constituency on Tuesday.

It is alleged that a 22-year-old man had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, which led to him allegedly committing suicide by hanging himself on a tree.

No foul play is suspected and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency