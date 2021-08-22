Woman’s burnt body found in Okahandja riverbed

The burned body of an adult woman was on Saturday afternoon found in a riverbed at Okahandja’s Extension 9 residential area.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa in an interview on Sunday that the body was identified to be that of Mamsie Kasetura.

“Next to her body was a bottle of paraffin, matchbox, a handbag, cell phone and her identity documents,” said Mbeha.

The 42-year-old Kasetura allegedly on Friday told some of her relatives that she faced a personal problem, without divulging further details about the problem, Mbeha said.

Mbeha added that a forensic investigation into her death was launched on Saturday by NamPol’s Forensic Department and it is expected to determine whether Kasetura was murdered or committed suicide by setting herself alight.

Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency