Xi Holds Talks with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen.

Beijing: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with Cambodian People’s Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing on Tuesday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the meeting underscored the ongoing diplomatic relationship between China and Cambodia. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and furthering cooperation in various sectors. This meeting is part of continued efforts to enhance political and economic collaborations between the two nations.

The meeting marks another step in China’s active engagement with Southeast Asian countries, reinforcing its role as a significant partner in the region. Both leaders expressed their commitment to deepening mutual understanding and working together on regional and international issues.

