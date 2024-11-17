Xi Jinping Urges Synergy Between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil’s Development Strategies.



Rio de Janeiro: China and Brazil must seize the opportunities offered by the times and continue to promote synergy between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil’s development strategies, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated in a signed article published on Sunday in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Xi emphasized the importance of enhancing the strategic impacts of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. He called for broadening the scope of this cooperation and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The article, titled “A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future,” was published as Xi is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro and a state visit to Brazil. The visit highlights the significance of China-Brazil relations and the potential for further cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative framework.