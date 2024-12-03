Hot News :

Xinhua to Expand Cooperation with Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat.

Beijing: President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Lee Hee-sup, secretary-general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat in Beijing on Tuesday. Noting that people-to-people exchange is an important part of exchanges and cooperation in northeast Asia, the two sides said that they will further expand exchanges and cooperation in news reporting and related fields.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the collaboration aims to jointly tell the stories of trilateral cooperation among China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. The initiative seeks to contribute to closer friendship between the peoples and localities, especially the younger generations of the three countries.

