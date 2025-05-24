1.8 Tons of Caffeine Seized by Police in Mandalay Region



Mandalay: Myanmar police have seized 1.8 tons of caffeine in the central Mandalay region, as reported by the state-owned daily, The Mirror. Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police conducted a search of a vehicle on May 19 in Pyigyitagon township within the Mandalay region, leading to the confiscation of the large amount of caffeine.

According to Namibia Press Agency, three suspects connected to the case have been arrested. The report indicates that the suspects have been charged in accordance with the law, and further investigations are currently underway.