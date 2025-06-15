Timo Boll Retires After Emotional TTBL Final Loss



Lima: At least one person was killed and five others were injured Sunday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Peru’s capital Lima, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) confirmed. The earthquake occurred at 11:35 a.m. local time (1635 GMT) at a depth of 49 km, with its epicenter located in the neighboring province of Callao.





According to Namibia Press Agency, police identified the deceased as a 36-year-old motorcycle taxi driver who was struck by a structure that toppled from the fourth floor of a building while he was waiting for a passenger outside a home. The Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) in Lima quickly reached out to all 43 districts in the capital, which reported moderate landslides on cliffs in the coastal area.





The Economic Operations Committee of the Ministry of Energy and Mines also reported power outages in the districts of Villa El Salvador, Ventanilla, Ancon, and Pachacamac. In response to the situation, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte visited the COEN’s headquarters in the Chorrillos district to assess the situation and urged the public to remain calm in the face of seismic events.





“In times of an earthquake, the first thing that must prevail is calm, taking shelter under doorways, away from glass because it can shatter,” the president advised.

