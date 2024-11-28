1 Injured in Low-Intensity Blast in Delhi Shop.

Hot News :

Delhi: One person was injured in a low-intensity blast that occurred inside a shop in the Prashant Vihar area of northwest Delhi, India, on Thursday, confirmed a local police officer.

According to Namibia Press Agency, following the explosion, local police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. A white powder-like substance was reportedly observed at the site of the blast.

The FSL teams and other security agencies were collaborating to determine the nature of the explosion and to track down those responsible, the officer added.

