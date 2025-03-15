Hot News :

2,876 Telecom Fraud Suspects Repatriated from Myanmar to China in Joint Crackdown

Beijing: A total of 2,876 Chinese telecom fraud suspects have been repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar to China following a joint crackdown launched by China, Myanmar, and Thailand, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, aboard chartered flights, 2,255 additional suspects were recently repatriated to China under the escort of Chinese police. This mass repatriation marks a significant achievement in the joint operation between China, Myanmar, and Thailand that was launched on February 20.



The operation is seen as a powerful deterrent to foreign criminal gangs, as stated by the ministry. The Ministry of Public Security has pledged to redouble its efforts to deepen international law enforcement cooperation and intensify the crackdown on telecom fraud, aiming to protect the safety and property of Chinese citizens.

