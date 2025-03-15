

Astana: The Kazakh peacekeeping contingent deployed as part of the United Nations forces on the Golan Heights has completed 557 missions over the past year, as reported by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense.





According to Namibia Press Agency, during their service in Syria, the Kazakh peacekeepers conducted 458 patrols, reinforced peacekeeping bases and observation posts three times, carried out four evacuations, and completed 15 explosive ordnance disposal operations. These operations successfully neutralized more than 240 hazardous objects.





Additionally, the peacekeepers provided security escorts for 66 military personnel and humanitarian aid convoys. In February 2024, the United Nations granted Kazakhstan a mandate for the independent deployment and execution of its mission on the Golan Heights. Following extensive preparations, a peacekeeping contingent of 139 Kazakh military personnel and 26 units of military equipment was deployed to the region on March 14 of the same year.

