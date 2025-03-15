Feature: Shaanxi Tianze Defies Expectations with Historic WCBA Season



Beijing: China, Russia, and Iran held a meeting in Beijing to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue, aiming to strengthen communication and pave the way for the resumption of talks.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Beijing meeting was chaired by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, and included Russian and Iranian counterparts Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Kazem Gharibabadi. The three countries issued a joint statement emphasizing the necessity of ending unlawful unilateral sanctions. They reiterated that political and diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect is the only viable and practical option.





China and Russia welcomed Iran’s assertion that its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes and not for developing nuclear weapons. They also welcomed Iran’s commitment to full compliance with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement. The statement supported Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and stressed respecting Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy as a State Party to the NPT.





Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, met with the deputy foreign ministers from Russia and Iran. Wang proposed that all parties remain committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the basis for new consensus.





Wang expressed hope that all parties would work toward resuming dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible. He called on the United States to demonstrate political sincerity and return to talks promptly. Wang opposed pressing for intervention by the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), stating that hasty intervention would not help build confidence or bridge differences among the parties. He warned against initiating the snapback mechanism, which could undo years of diplomatic efforts.





China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the Beijing meeting as a useful effort by China, Russia, and Iran to advance the settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue. Mao stated that China is ready to work with other parties for a just, balanced, and sustainable resolution, upholding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and promoting international and regional peace and stability.

