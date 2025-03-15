Feature: Shaanxi Tianze Defies Expectations with Historic WCBA Season



Warsaw: China e-commerce enabler JD Logistics opened its third warehouse in Poland and its second in Warsaw this week to enhance supply chain logistics services. Spanning nearly 10,000 square meters, the new facility will provide integrated cross-border supply chain solutions for businesses.





According to Namibia Press Agency, JD Logistics plans to double its overseas warehouse capacity by 2025. This strategic expansion in Poland is part of the company’s broader efforts to strengthen its global logistics network and support the growing demand for efficient supply chain solutions.

