Hot News :

Feature: Shaanxi Tianze Defies Expectations with Historic WCBA Season

NamPol Women’s Network Elects New Leadership at Otjiwarongo AGM

Trump Announces Productive Discussions with Putin on Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Tariffs Expected to Have Moderate Impact on Polish Economy: Minister

China E-Commerce Logistics Opens New Warehouse in Poland

China, Russia, Iran Emphasize Dialogue for Iranian Nuclear Issue

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

China E-Commerce Logistics Opens New Warehouse in Poland

Share This Article:


Warsaw: China e-commerce enabler JD Logistics opened its third warehouse in Poland and its second in Warsaw this week to enhance supply chain logistics services. Spanning nearly 10,000 square meters, the new facility will provide integrated cross-border supply chain solutions for businesses.



According to Namibia Press Agency, JD Logistics plans to double its overseas warehouse capacity by 2025. This strategic expansion in Poland is part of the company’s broader efforts to strengthen its global logistics network and support the growing demand for efficient supply chain solutions.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.