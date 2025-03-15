Feature: Shaanxi Tianze Defies Expectations with Historic WCBA Season



Warsaw: The newly imposed tariffs on goods imported into the United States are expected to have a “moderate impact” on Poland’s economy, Polish Minister of Finance Andrzej Domanski said in an interview on Friday. “However, there will be some negative repercussions, particularly given that any slowdown in the German economy will inevitably affect Poland as well,” he told Polish news channel TVN24.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Domanski noted that the Polish economy’s resilience and diversified structure would mitigate the effects of the tariffs. “We are not as dependent on exports to the United States as some other European countries.”





The new U.S. tariffs, which impose a 25-percent duty on steel and aluminum imports from all countries, came into effect on Wednesday. In response, the European Commission announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, set to begin in April, initially targeting alcohol, motorcycles, and jeans, with beef and sugar to follow.





On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions by threatening a 200 percent tariff on wine and other alcoholic beverages imported from the European Union unless the bloc removed its tariffs on U.S. whiskey.

