Feature: Shaanxi Tianze Defies Expectations with Historic WCBA Season



Moscow: U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that his administration engaged in “very good and productive discussions” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with hopes of ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump indicated there is potential for concluding “this horrible, bloody war.”





According to Namibia Press Agency, Trump’s statement on Truth Social highlighted the precarious situation faced by Ukrainian troops, noting, “AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION.” He also mentioned his appeal to Putin to spare the lives of these Ukrainian soldiers.





The conflict saw a significant development in August when the Ukrainian army launched an offensive into Russia’s Kursk region, gaining control over approximately 1,300 square kilometers. However, the recent intensification of the Russian military’s counterattack has reportedly put the Ukrainian forces at a disadvantage in the region.





The Kremlin verified a meeting between Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin on Thursday night. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed on Friday that President Putin supports Trump’s approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict. Nonetheless, Peskov noted that unresolved issues remain but mentioned “cautious optimism” for a peaceful resolution.

