Prachuap Khiri Khan: A police helicopter crashed in Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, as confirmed by the Thai police.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Bell 212 helicopter was on a training mission when it crashed around 1:00 p.m. local time near the Wing 5 Air Force Base. The incident has prompted an investigation by the authorities to determine the cause of the crash.