1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port

6 Killed, 5 Injured as Structure Collapses in Indian Capital

Delhi: At least six people were killed and five others injured after a portion of rooms at a Muslim shrine in the Indian capital city Delhi collapsed amid heavy rains, police said Saturday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the structure’s ceiling and one side of the wall collapsed on Friday evening when over a dozen people sought shelter at the shrine amid downpour. Immediately, police, fire and emergency personnel, health officials, and disaster response force teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations and pull out survivors.



Reports said the structure was in a dilapidated condition.

