A 29 year old Namibian man who recently returned from South Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 just two days when he was due to be discharged from quarantine.

Health and Social Services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced on Friday, at COVID-19 Communication Center in Windhoek.

He said the man will now be transferred from quarantine facility to the isolation unit where he will be receiving treatment, he is not showing any symptom and his condition is satisfactory. This has now brought the total number of comfirmed cases to 19 in the country.

Shangula also announced that there is a possible of re-infection as case number one that was announced to have recovered on 20 May 2020, complained of shore throat just when she was due to be released.

‘A specimen was taken and tested for COVID-19, and the the result came back positive, this case will be up for further scrutiny,’ said Shangula.

He further announced that case number 12 have recovered, and he is related to case number nine, 13 and they have all recovered. Bringing the number of recoveries to 14, while active cases are now at five.

2681samples have been tested so far including 88 that were tested on Thursday, while 1457 people have been quarantined, 976 are discharged and 531 are still in quarantine facilities.

‘Our strategy to quarantine all returning Namibians, permanent residents and domiciles has paid and will continue paying dividends. This strategy have averted many possible cases and possible loss of lives, we should continue to have faith and confidence in our institutions and policies,’ said Shangula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency