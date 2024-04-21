Miller and Baber crowned Rock and Rut Cross Country (XC1) champions



WINDHOEK: Namibia’s rider Alex Miller and South Africa’s Lilian Baber were on Saturday crowned champions of the Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut Cross Country (XC1) championships on Saturday.

Over 140 local and international cyclists competed in the championship held at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.

The cyclists scored International Cycling Union (UCI) points during the event. The Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF) and Rock and Rut jointly organised the second round of the Nedbank XC series, which comprises five races.

Miller and Barber were on the day in a class of their own dominating their respective categories. Miller finished the seven-round laps of the almost five-kilometre-metre circuit in one hour 28 minutes, and eight seconds (01:28:08).

He was a minute and 33 seconds ahead of fellow Namibian Kevin Lowe, who finished second (01:29:41), while South African rider Michael Foster came third almost three minutes behind Miller in a time of 01:30:50.

Meanwhile, in the elite women’s category Barber dominate

d her field finishing the five laps in a time of 01:20:30 seven minutes ahead of second-placed Zimbabwean rider Stacey Hyslop who completed her race in a time of 01:27:30. The last podium position went to Namibian rider Jean-Marie Mostert, who was eight minutes behind the winner (01:28:58).

In the Junior XCO race, Namibian Junior Men’s Cyclist, Roger Suren, and Junior Women’s Cyclist, Delsia Janse van Vuuren, emerged victorious, after brilliant races at their home circuit.

South African rider Omar Alexander Wilson came second in the junior men’s category in a photo finish with Suren while in the women’s category South African rider Carla Jansen van Vuuren finished second almost two minutes behind the winner.

In an interview with the media after the race, Miller said he had a good time on the track and is looking forward to next week where he will once more attempt to defend his national mountain bike title.

‘This was a good race as we had several international riders which made it exciting. I am now looki

ng forward to the cross-country national champion this coming weekend where I will be trying to defend my national title,’ he said.

Miller, who now rides for South African team Toyota Specialized added that he is looking forward to his European tour after the national championships as he prepares for the upcoming Olympics.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency