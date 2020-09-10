A number of schools around the country have indicated a delay in re-opening as per the phasing-in dates communicated due to a number of issues, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Absalom Absalom said.

In an interview with Nampa yesterday, Absalom said the reasons behind the delay include issues of ongoing renovation and expansion of classrooms and hostels, ablution facilities and water provision.

“Efforts are ongoing in ensuring the completion and delivery of such; with regard to school readiness, the ministry has issued compliance standards of operations. These standards outline the basic requirements that must be met by schools to be granted permission to resume with face-to-face teaching and learning. Schools that do not meet these standards will not be granted permission to re-open,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency