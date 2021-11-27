A total 426 perish in car accidents since January

Namibian Police Force Inspector General, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga has said at least 426 people have lost their lives in car accidents between 01 January and 14 November 2021.

In a speech delivered on his behalf at the launch of the 2021/2022 festive season road safety campaign at Keetmanshoop on Thursday, Ndeitunga said during the same period 2 579 car accidents were recorded which resulted in 4 464 injuries.

“In comparison with the same period last year, accidents increased with 8 per cent, injuries increased with 6 per cent and fatalities increased with 12 per cent. It already gives an indication that road users are still not complying with the road safety regulations,” he said.

Ndeitunga added that the 2020/2021 festive season road safety campaign statistics indicated that a total of 471 accidents were recorded resulting in 866 injuries and 84 fatalities.

“All road users are compelled to adhere to the provisions of the Road Traffic and Transportation Act as Amended, Act 22 of 1999 at all times, not only when they see a traffic checkpoint or traffic patrol vehicles on the highway but as a standard throughout their lifetime,” he urged.

Motor Vehicle Accident Fund Chief Executive Officer, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said statistics collated by the fund emergency call centre show that as of 30 September 2021, 71 per cent of total crashes occurred in five regions, namely Khomas, Otjozondjupa, Oshana, Erongo and Oshikoto.

She added that the same regions constituted 68 per cent of injuries and 49 per cent fatalities, adding that 99 per cent overall deceased are males and 66 per cent of the deceased drivers were aged between 25 and 44 years.

“This shows that we are losing productive citizens and we need to act seriously if we care about our economy. We should avoid the loss of lives on our roads at all costs, I thus plead with all road users, young and old, to reflect on their behaviour when on the roads this festive season,” said Martins-Hausiku.

Martins-Hausiku said in 2021, the fund recorded 182 severely injured persons and received 2 405 benefit claims which cost the fund N.dollars 285.4 million.

“If we go on at this pace it will force us to be out of business, the situation remains worrying. A recently conducted study indicates that the greatest cause of crashes in Namibia relate to human factors, which constitute 70 per cent of all crashes. It furthermore points to the importance of road user education and appropriate and efficient emergency medical response,” she stressed.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency