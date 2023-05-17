The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) yesterday launched the self-service smart lockers known as the Pele Box Smart Lockers, designed to provide access to pre-packed chronic medication, at the Katutura State Hospital.

In his keynote address at the launch, health and social services minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said there are currently 19 Pele Boxes installed countrywide and more will be installed in the future.

He also explained that the Pele Boxes will be operational every day for 24 hours, making it convenient for patients.

According to the minister, patients who are clinically stable and on chronic medication will be eligible to use this dispensary machine.

These patients include those using ARV medication, anti-epileptic medication, anti-hypertensive medication, and other cardiovascular disease treatments.

