Afghan Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt in Kunduz



Kunduz: Afghan police have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs out of the country through the northern province of Kunduz. Two individuals accused of drug smuggling have been apprehended, according to provincial police spokesman Jumadin Khaksar.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the arrested individuals were intercepted while attempting to smuggle 33 kg of hashish through the Shir Khan Bandar port from Kunduz to neighboring Tajikistan on Tuesday evening. The police acted swiftly to identify and detain the suspects.

Khaksar stated that both individuals will be referred to the judiciary for further investigation. This action is part of a broader effort to counter the illegal drug trade in the region.

In addition to the recent arrests, police in Afghanistan have been actively working to eradicate the drug problem. In southern Kandahar province, authorities reported the destruction of 13 tons of drugs over the past year, as part of initiatives to combat the drug trade in the country.