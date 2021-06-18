Africa has lost a giant: Geingob

President Hage Geingob has said Africans at large and Namibians in particular shall eternally be grateful for the late Kenneth Kaunda’s stellar contributions to their freedoms.

Kaunda is Zambia’s founding president, who died on Thursday in Lusaka at the age of 97.

In his message of condolences Thursday evening, Geingob described Kaunda as a generous, affable man who had resolute commitment to the freedom of southern Africa.

“Africa has lost a giant of a man. On behalf of the people of Namibia and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend my condolences to his children, the family and the fraternal people of the Republic of Zambia,” said Geingob.

Equally, the leader of Namibia’s official opposition party, People Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venaani, in a statement issued on Friday said Kaunda was an astute politician, dedicated Pan-Africanist and a man of charisma who pioneered African independence.

“His death truly marks the end of an era as he was one of the last few remaining liberation icons. Namibia and the rest of the African continent owe a great debt to Kenneth Kaunda. He shall forever be held in high esteem by the Namibian people,” said Venaani in the statement.

Kaunda was Zambia’s president from 1964 until 1991.

Source: Namibia Press Agency