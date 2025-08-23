Arsenal Secures Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace



Windhoek: Mali edged past Senegal 88-80 in the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket semifinal here on Saturday, reaching the final for the first time to face host and 11-time champion Angola.





According to Namibia Press Agency, although Mali fell 80-70 to Senegal, last edition’s third-place finisher, in the group phase, the semifinal rematch began with a tightly contested first quarter, capped by a crucial three-pointer from Jean-Jacques Boissy that gave Senegal a 22-19 lead.





Mali, however, responded with authority in the second quarter, launching a 12-3 run to lead 31-25. Center Oumar Ballo, standing at 2.08 meters, asserted his presence inside the paint, while Mamoudou Diarra found his rhythm from beyond the arc. Just before halftime, Mali surged with another 7-0 run, extending its lead to 43-35.





Senegal staged a comeback in the last quarter. With less than two minutes remaining, Badio drained a three-pointer, narrowing Mali’s lead to just three points. But Siriman Kanoute quickly responded with a deep shot to restore control for Mali. Despite Senegal’s multifaceted offense, numerous fouls sent Mali to the free-throw line, preventing Senegal from overcoming the deficit.





Meanwhile, Angola also delivered a semifinal performance against Cameroon. After eight lead changes and more than 10 times tied, the Black Antelopes held their nerve to secure a 74-73 victory and move closer to claiming their 12th AfroBasket trophy. Cameroon came out strong with a 9-0 run, taking the first quarter 21-16. Angola responded in the second quarter with a combination of inside drives and outside shooting, trailing at 37-38 at halftime.





The intensity increased after halftime, with both sides scoreless for over two minutes at the start of the third quarter. Despite being behind for much of the second half, Angola’s sharpshooters, including Gerson Goncalves, Eduardo Francisco, and Selton Miguel, hit key baskets whenever their opponents attempted to pull ahead. With only 42 seconds on the clock, a clutch three-pointer from the agile Childe Dundao gave Angola a 72-71 lead. Miguel and Abou Gakou then sealed the win from the free-throw line in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,700 fans in the stadium.





On Sunday, the Multiuse Pavilion of Kilamba in Luanda will host the third-place game between Cameroon and Senegal, while Mali is set to face Angola for the championship trophy.

