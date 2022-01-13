Agronomic board moots regulated industry for cowpea

Cowpea is one of the most cultivated and consumed grain legumes globally, especially in the arid and semi-arid tropics.

Since it can grow in harsh environments under dry-land conditions, it is one of the most popular legume grains in Saharan Africa, a perfect fit for the local climate.

In Namibia it is no exception, as it is the third supreme staple crop after pearl millet (Omahangu) and sorghum.

Namibia has been rocked by prolonged droughts for the better part of the past decade, leaving farmers with bloody noses, forcing them to shut their kraals and gardens.

Although weather prophets have predicted good rains so far, the entire country waits for rain with bated breath, with the exception of the Zambezi Region which is currently experiencing floods due to heavy rains.

But if a recent study conducted by the Namibia Agronomic Board (NAB) is anything to by, cowpea (beans) - which has inherent resistance to pest attacks, survives harsh climatic conditions and can be commercially competitive in a protected market - is the answer to some of the nation’s agricultural woes.

Naturally superior

Not only does cowpea survive the precarious weather conditions, it is also a rich source of a variety of nutrients.

Added to this is the fact that cowpea can be consumed at household level, used as feed for livestock, cash income and improvement of soil fertility.

It plays an important role in providing soil nitrogen to cereal crops (such as maize, millet and sorghum) when grown in rotation.

Cowpea is a source of protein and carbohydrate. Protein makes up 23 per cent of the grain and 27 to 34 per cent of the leaves, while 57 per of the grain is carbohydrate.

Diseases

So far, cowpea diseases are not well documented in Namibia. But in general, fungal, bacterial and viral diseases affect cowpea production.

“The major common diseases are anthracnose, Scerotium stem-rot, root and crown rot, damping off, Cercospora leaf spot, Septoria leaf spot, Fusarium wilt and scab. Diseases are not easy to control, but cultural practices can be employed,” reads a section of the study.

It continues, “The incidents of pathogens can be reduced by means of crop rotation, use of clean seeds and resistant varieties, pre-planting treatment of seedbed, uprooting and burying infected plants and ploughing contaminated topsoil.”

Pest control

It is an open secret that pests cause significant yield and quality losses in cowpea in the country, the study found.

However, no systemic studies have been conducted to date to determine the veracity and magnitude of the damage caused by cowpea insect pests in Namibia.

“Cowpea pests can be classified into three major groups, namely pre-flowering, flowering and post-flowering and storage insect. If not effectively controlled, insect pests can damage as much as 80-100 per cent of a cowpea crop.”

Farmers can, however, heave a sigh of relief as these pests can be controlled.

To control leaf, fruit and soil-dwelling insects and migratory pests, the use of Lambda-cyhalothrin 25 E is an option.

Meanwhile, plant-sucking insects can be controlled by applying an insecticide such as Perfekthion 2.5 E.

“All the mentioned insecticides are potentially dangerous to the environment and should be used only as an exception. Any of these insecticides should be applied either early in the morning or late in the evening,” the researchers advise.

Protection

To date, cowpea is yet to become a controlled commodity in Namibia. In essence, this is to say local producers are not protected from foreign competition and is not marketed.

“Once this happens, the NAB will be responsible for facilitating the marketing of this commodity. Currently, less than 10 per cent of Namibia’s cowpea produce is sold in the formal market. The rest is sold in informal markets,” the researchers lamented.

