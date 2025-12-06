Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Miami: Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets said they were leaving football feeling fulfilled and grateful after ending their careers as MLS champions with Inter Miami. The Spanish duo, who joined Miami in 2023 alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, had announced before the playoffs that this season would be their last. The title sealed a fitting farewell for two players whose arrival helped transform the club’s fortunes.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Busquets, a 2010 World Cup champion, expressed his gratitude rather than nostalgia as he stepped away from the game. “I’ve done everything, I’m very privileged for the path I’ve taken, for where I’ve been, for who I’ve been with,” he said. “I’ve been very happy, I’ve enjoyed it, and now it’s on to another stage of my life.”





Alba was similarly reflective, saying retirement brought a sense of satisfaction and not regret. “I’ve made all my dreams come true and beyond, more than I ever thought possible,” he said. “I’m happy. It was an excellent career. I can’t complain. Obviously some things could’ve gone better, but I’m proud of everything I achieved.”





Miami’s title capped a campaign that stretched to 58 matches across all competitions and saw the club reach a Leagues Cup final and a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal. Messi, who provided two assists in the final, said Alba and Busquets could leave with the knowledge they left their mark on the game. “Something very beautiful is ending for them, something to which they dedicated their whole lives,” Messi said. “From now on, another life begins. I wish them the best because they are two friends I care about very much, and I’m happy they can leave with this title.”





Miami manager Javier Mascherano said the pair’s influence stretched beyond their final season. “What a way for Jordi and Sergio to finish their careers,” he said. “Both could continue playing because they are still performing at a high level, but it was a decision they wanted to take and now they have the goodbye they deserve.”





Miami secured the championship through an Edier Ocampo own goal and second-half strikes from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende after Ali Ahmed had drawn Vancouver level.

