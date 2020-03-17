All courts to continue uninterrupted countrywide

With most public offices being shut down after president Hage Geingob banned mass public gathering following the two cases of Corona virus in the country, services at courts will continue uninterrupted country wide.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the office of the Judiciary Deputy Director and public relations Ockert Jansen said, the judiciary wants to ensure that administration of justice is upheld, its therefore informing the public that every service at courts will continue as normal.

Jansen clarified that, it is only the Magistrate court that was temporally closed on Monday from morning hours up to 14h00 and the High court was also suspended from morning until 15HOO. And all this was done to ensure all necessary measures were put in place to minimize the impact of exposure to the CVID-19 to all court staff and visitors.

He said that, the public should then take note that all accused persons that are due to appear before court, must ensure their presence at court on the date specified during their last appearance and failure to appear may result in a warrant of arrest being issued against them, and that their bail money may be cancelled and forfeited to the state.

“All other services at the Magistrate’s courts will continue uninterrupted and these services includes maintenance, court inquiries, solemnizing of marriages, filling of applications for protection orders, payment of bail, receiving of payment etc,” said Jansen.

He added that all services in the High and Supreme courts will also continue uninterrupted, except for mediation and taxation that were tentatively postponed until 27 March 2020.

“The Office of the Judiciary remains committed to the administration of justice and the rule of law in Namibia by providing timeously and accessible justice for all,” said Jansen.

Source: Namibia Press Agency