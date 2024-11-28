American Corporations Eye Opportunities at Beijing Expo Amidst Economic Tensions.



Beijing: Despite ongoing economic tensions between China and the United States, the allure of China’s vast market continues to attract major U.S. companies, as evidenced by their strong presence at the ongoing China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing. Notable American businesses, including Apple and Tesla, are showcasing their products and innovations in a bid to strengthen their foothold in the Chinese market.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Apple, attending the expo for the second time, is actively engaging with the Chinese market by bringing four of its local suppliers to highlight innovations in smart and green manufacturing. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook expressed pride in participating at the expo alongside these partners, marking his third visit to the Chinese mainland this year. Apple’s financial ties with China remain significant, with Greater China net sales reaching over $15 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, positioning it as the company’s third-largest market after the Americas and

Europe.

Beyond Apple, other major U.S. companies such as Qualcomm, Micron, McDonald’s, and Nike have also made notable appearances at the expo. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, which organizes the event, noted that foreign exhibitors now account for 32 percent of the total, up from 26 percent the previous year, with U.S. companies contributing the largest share. This increased participation highlights the critical importance of the Chinese market, which holds a leading position globally in sectors such as consumer goods, automobiles, and the internet.

The Chinese government has recently introduced measures to further open its markets and enhance services for foreign-invested enterprises. Premier Li Qiang emphasized China’s commitment to high-standard opening up and expanding market access during a symposium with expo participants, encouraging more foreign enterprises to engage in industrial cooperation within the country.

Among U.S. exhibitors, Honeywell showcased advanced techno

logies in smart manufacturing, energy transformation, and aviation. The company increased its physical exhibits by 33 percent this year, focusing on products tailored for the Chinese market. Honeywell intends to sign a strategic cooperation agreement with a Chinese firm to develop sustainable aviation fuel using green methanol.

Cargill, a longstanding player in China’s agricultural sector, reiterated its dedication to the Chinese market. Cargill China president Guan Huili expressed the company’s eagerness to strengthen partnerships and deepen market connections. Similarly, McDonald’s China CEO Zhang Jiayin highlighted the expo’s role in enhancing supply chain partnerships to improve product quality and customer service.

Despite political rhetoric in the West about “decoupling” and “breaking chains,” U.S. companies continue to recognize the mutual benefits of supply chain collaboration. Tesla, for instance, displayed its locally manufactured Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, along with batteries and humanoid rob

ots, at the expo. With support from over 400 Chinese suppliers, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory accounted for more than half of the company’s global deliveries in the first three quarters of 2024.

Zhang Yihao, president and CEO of GE Healthcare China, emphasized the importance of supply chain cooperation for maintaining competitive advantages. GE Healthcare, whose Beijing factory was recently recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network, brought nearly 20 key suppliers to the expo to exhibit advanced medical equipment, underscoring the benefits of stable and efficient supply chains.

Source: Namibia Press Agency