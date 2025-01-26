Hot News :

Ammunition Discovered from Alleged Bomber in Northern Afghanistan

Taluqan: Police have discovered ammunition from an alleged terrorist in northern Afghanistan’s Takhar province on Saturday. The counter-terrorist police have found explosive objects, hand grenades, bullets, and military uniforms from the residence of the terrorist who was killed during a mine planting attempt in Takhar’s provincial capital, Taluqan city, on Saturday afternoon, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Akbar Haqqani said Sunday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, no other person has been confirmed dead in the incident, officials said.

