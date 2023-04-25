Angola, Austria discuss cooperation strategies

Businesspeople from Angola and Austria met Tuesday at a business forum, an event attended by the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer.

Nehammer's visit to Angola aimed to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The business forum addresses the potential for cooperation between Angola and Austria, focusing on the agriculture, health, industry, waste, gas and infrastructure sectors, among other areas of economic development.

The event also includes sector meetings between Austrian companies and members of the government.

The business forum is an initiative of the Austrian Consulate in Angola, as part of the official visit of the Head of Government of Austria, Karl a Nehammer.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)