Angola will encourage its drought-affected nationals to return home: Didalelwa

Angolan Governor for the Cunene Province, Dr Gerdina Didalelwa said 1 400 Angolan citizens fled into Namibia, of which 150 are in Ohangwena Region and 1 250 in Omusati Region, as a result of the drought situation in their country.

Didalelwa said this at Eeembaxu village in Ohangwena during her two-day working visit to the Namibia-Angola common border to interact with her Namibian counterparts from Ohangwena and Omusati on matters concerning unauthorised border crossing.

She said Angola will do everything possible to mobilise and encourage its nationals now living in Namibia seeking for humanitarian services to go back home, adding that “those registered would be taken back to Angola, while those not registered will be a big challenge”.

According to her, the Angolan authorities have put up three centres in the Cunene Province for displaced people due to the drought and they are 350 at Santa Clara, 120 at Kahama and 620 at Calueque.

“We care for our people and intend to provide them with assistance as per their needs,” stated Didalelwa.

The first groups of migrants from Angola arrived in Omusati in March this year, claiming that a three-year drought situation and starvation forced them to flee with the hope to receive humanitarian assistance and possible employment.

Didalelwa said a total of 590 000 Angolans are drought-stricken.

Several Namibian individuals, organisations and the Office of the Prime Minister came out for the rescue of the fleeing Angolan nationals at Etunda in Omusati by donating food and other humanitarian commodities.

Without mentioning when the migrants will be repatriated to Angola, Didalelwa said her government would assist them better back home.

Ohangwena Region Governor, Walde Ndevashiya at the same event noted that illegal crossing at the Namibia-Angola border is an issue “since time immemorial”.

Ndevashiya indicated that he supports proposals made in presentations of various regional heads of department during the meeting of Tuesday for technical committees to be formed between the two countries in order to find a common solution on the matter.

He said an official communique will be issued at a later stage after Didalelwa’s interaction with the authorities and Angolan nationals during her visit to the Omusati Region on Wednesday.

Angolan Ambassador to Namibia, Jevelina Costa also visited the migrants at Etunda in March and promised them food, bedding and clothes, which are yet to be delivered.

