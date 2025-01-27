Arab League Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Cause Amid Displacement Concerns



Cairo: The Arab League (AL) has reaffirmed that stability and peace in the Middle East will only be achieved after settling the Palestinian cause and implementing the two-state solution. In a statement released late Sunday, the AL said that “any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, either through deportation, annexation or settlement expansion,” have proved to be failures and are rejected as a violation of international law.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Arab League described the forced displacement of people from their land as “ethnic cleansing.” The statement added that circumventing the fixed principles and stable determinants based on Arab and international consensus will only prolong the conflict and make peace more distant, thus increasing the suffering of people in the region, especially the Palestinian people.





The pan-Arab group stressed that the current stage requires continuous work by all to consolidate the Gaza truce and ensure its continuation in preparation for the immediate start of rebuilding Gaza after a 15-month brutal war.





The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed on Saturday to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan.

