

London: Arsenal has completed the signing of England midfielder Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The 27-year-old has agreed to a four-year contract with an option for an additional year and will take the No. 10 shirt at the Emirates.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Eze had been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with advanced talks held between Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Palace counterpart Steve Parish. However, following Kai Havertz’s knee injury, Arsenal accelerated its pursuit and secured the deal. His final Palace appearance was expected in the Europa Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad, but head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed he was left out after saying he did not feel ready to play.

The move continues a busy summer for new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, who has overseen the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, and Viktor Gyokeres. Eze joined Palace from QPR in 2020, scoring 40 goals in 169 app

earances. He has also been capped 12 times for England, finding the net once.