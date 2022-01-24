Athletes to win big at Rössing Marathon

The Rössing virtual marathon became the highest paying marathon in the country on Friday after its sponsors, Rössing Uranium, increased its purse for the winners from N.dollars 10 000 to N.dollars 20 000.

This year’s virtual marathon will take place on 12 March and runners are encouraged to run from wherever they find themselves across the country.

Rössing Uranium’s Manager of Corporate Communication, Daylight Ekandjo, said in a statement availed to Nampa the increase in prize monies was necessitated by the effort that goes into running a virtual marathon.

“We want to reward our runners for their hard work. A virtual marathon is challenging because runners are all on their own, with no water points, no road marshals and running on different road terrains,” said Ekandjo, adding that the N.dollars 20 000 increase will be added to the N.dollars 20 000 development bonus.

Ekandjo also stated that looking at all the challenges, they saw it best fit to increase the prize money in all categories.

“With Covid-19, our road runners have been struggling with events, and Rössing Uranium is committed to continue hosting this marathon in the best format that will benefit our people,” she said.

Runners interested in competing in this year’s virtual marathon can register at www.rossing.com. The closing date for registration is 18 February 2022.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency