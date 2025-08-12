Judge Sanctioned by U.S. Praises Brazil’s Constitution for Ensuring Judiciary Independence

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, a leading force in global financial services, has been honoured with several prestigious accolades at the 2025 Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards*, underscoring its growing global impact and commitment to excellence.

Axi proudly received:

Best Financial Institution 2025 – UK

Best Financial Institution 2025 – LATAM

Best Financial Institution 2025 – Middle East

These achievements are a testament to Axi’s unwavering dedication to advancing financial inclusion and building intelligent, customer-first solutions across global markets. Central to this success has been the growth of Axi Select, the firm’s flagship capital allocation program that provides emerging traders with the tools and funding needed to accelerate their trading careers. Axi Select has empowered thousands of traders globally to access institutional-level support, turning potential into performance.

Axi’s suite of trading products and services – ranging from advanced analytics and seamless multi-asset platforms to tailored account solutions for retail, professional and institutional clients – has helped build a stronger, more inclusive global trading community. Its impact has been especially evident across the UK, Latin America and the Middle East, where Axi has significantly expanded its localised offerings and support services.

Axi’s Head of Brand and Sponsorship, Hannah Hill, shared her thoughts on the achievement:

“At Axi, we believe that excellence is not a destination but a daily commitment to our clients, our people, and the principles that drive our progress. Being recognised across such diverse regions is a powerful reminder that trust, innovation, and integrity resonate globally when they’re built into everything you do.”

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

